Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.92. Foot Locker reported earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $5.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

FL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Foot Locker stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $5,140,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3,295.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,975 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Foot Locker by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,253 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,008,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

