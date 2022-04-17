Forrester Clark Acquires 45,000 Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Stock

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG – Get Rating) Director Forrester Clark purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$39,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$61,740.

Forrester Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Forrester Clark bought 131 shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.86 per share, with a total value of C$112.30.

Fury Gold Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$1.00 and a 12 month high of C$3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of C$347.59 million and a P/E ratio of -26.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.23.

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

