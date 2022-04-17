Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.31 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $161.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.19 million and the highest is $166.43 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported sales of $77.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year sales of $758.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $743.59 million to $773.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $926.17 million, with estimates ranging from $918.68 million to $933.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FTAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 63.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,971,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,044,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,899,000 after purchasing an additional 877,056 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,912,000 after purchasing an additional 652,955 shares during the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,591,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,434,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,784,000 after purchasing an additional 374,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAI stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,280. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently -91.03%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

