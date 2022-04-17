Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the March 15th total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 958,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fossil Group by 411.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. 770,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Fossil Group has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $563.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fossil Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

