Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Short Interest Update

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 899,900 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 1,285,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,999.0 days.

Shares of FRLOF stock remained flat at $1.04 on Friday. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of 0.82 and a 1-year high of 1.55.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 100 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.2 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

