Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Short Interest Up 41.1% in March

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freedom Acquisition I alerts:

NYSE FACT remained flat at $$9.82 during trading on Friday. 1,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,255. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. Freedom Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.