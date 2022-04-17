FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.
FREY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of FREY stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. FREYR Battery has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $14.37.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,705,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,052,000 after purchasing an additional 286,695 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,495,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,926,000 after purchasing an additional 250,100 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at about $28,398,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,450,000. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FREYR Battery Company Profile (Get Rating)
FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FREYR Battery (FREY)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.