FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

FREY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

Shares of FREY stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. FREYR Battery has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $14.37.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,705,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,052,000 after purchasing an additional 286,695 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,495,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,926,000 after purchasing an additional 250,100 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at about $28,398,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,450,000. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FREYR Battery Company Profile (Get Rating)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.