FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives $9.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTCI shares. Bank of America raised their target price on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital downgraded FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTC Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded FTC Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.91 million and a P/E ratio of -2.76. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 40.69% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTC Solar news, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 21,135 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $78,622.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cook sold 50,888 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $333,316.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,060 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

