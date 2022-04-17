G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives $39.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.33.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $302.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 397,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 48,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 68,127 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About G1 Therapeutics (Get Rating)
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
