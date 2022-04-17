G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives $39.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.33.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $302.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 471.32% and a negative return on equity of 76.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 397,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 48,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 68,127 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

