Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Receives $12.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

GRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 36.7% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 117,110 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRTX stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $57.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

