GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GMSQF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 35,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,494. GameSquare Esports has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13.
GameSquare Esports Company Profile (Get Rating)
