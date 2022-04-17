GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMSQF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 35,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,494. GameSquare Esports has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13.

Get GameSquare Esports alerts:

GameSquare Esports Company Profile (Get Rating)

GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GameSquare Esports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameSquare Esports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.