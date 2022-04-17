GAP (NYSE:GPS) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Hold

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

GAP stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.11. 5,514,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,853,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. GAP has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 261,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 192,384 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 600.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 771,230 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,061,000 after buying an additional 190,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

