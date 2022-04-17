Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) versus Lear (NYSE:LEA) Head to Head Contrast

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) and Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lear has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Garrett Motion and Lear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lear 2 6 7 0 2.33

Lear has a consensus price target of $178.53, suggesting a potential upside of 39.35%. Given Lear’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lear is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Garrett Motion and Lear’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.63 billion 0.13 $495.00 million $0.84 8.38 Lear $19.26 billion 0.40 $373.90 million $6.17 20.76

Garrett Motion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lear. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and Lear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 13.63% -32.04% 11.86% Lear 1.94% 9.99% 3.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Lear shares are held by institutional investors. 36.7% of Garrett Motion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lear beats Garrett Motion on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Garrett Motion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garrett Motion Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions. It offers its products in the aftermarket through distributors. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

Lear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles. The company's E-Systems segment provides electrical distribution and connection systems that route electrical signals and networks; and manage electrical power within the vehicle for various powertrains. This segment's products comprise wire harnesses, terminals and connectors, engineered components, and junction boxes; electronic system products, including body domain control modules, smart and passive junction boxes, gateway and communication modules, integrated power modules, and high voltage switching and power control systems. It also offers software and connected services comprising Xevo Market, an in-vehicle commerce and service platform; and software and services for the cloud, vehicles, and mobile devices. In addition, this segment provides cybersecurity software; advanced vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving applications; and short-range communication and cellular protocols for vehicle connectivity. It offers its products and services under the XEVO, GUILFORD, EAGLE OTTAWA, ConfigurE+, INTUTM, LEAR CONNEXUSTM, EXO, JOURNEYWARE, ProTec, SMART JUNCTION BOX, STRUCSURE, AVENTINO, and TeXstyle brands. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.