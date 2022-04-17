George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.17.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WNGRF. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$167.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
George Weston stock opened at $127.97 on Friday. George Weston has a 12 month low of $87.92 and a 12 month high of $127.97. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.05.
About George Weston (Get Rating)
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
