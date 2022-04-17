GeoVax Labs (GOVX) vs. The Competition Head to Head Contrast

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) is one of 937 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GeoVax Labs to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GeoVax Labs and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoVax Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 GeoVax Labs Competitors 6057 20595 42970 856 2.55

GeoVax Labs currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 861.54%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 98.07%. Given GeoVax Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GeoVax Labs is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GeoVax Labs and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GeoVax Labs $390,000.00 -$18.57 million -0.34 GeoVax Labs Competitors $1.83 billion $238.35 million -1.83

GeoVax Labs’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GeoVax Labs. GeoVax Labs is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

GeoVax Labs has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoVax Labs’ competitors have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of GeoVax Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of GeoVax Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GeoVax Labs and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoVax Labs -4,823.64% -119.05% -104.52% GeoVax Labs Competitors -4,347.25% -115.31% -11.42%

Summary

GeoVax Labs competitors beat GeoVax Labs on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About GeoVax Labs (Get Rating)

GeoVax Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers. The company has collaboration and partnership agreements with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; U.S. Department of Defense; Emory University; University of Pittsburgh; and the Burnet Institute. GeoVax Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Smyrna, Georgia.

