Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.42.

DNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:DNA opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.95). Research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $891,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

