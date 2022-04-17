Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Barclays raised Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS:GJNSY opened at $24.94 on Friday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (Get Rating)

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.