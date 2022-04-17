Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Separately, Barclays raised Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
OTCMKTS:GJNSY opened at $24.94 on Friday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48.
About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (Get Rating)
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.
