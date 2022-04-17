Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) & Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Head-To-Head Survey

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) and Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Global Crossing Airlines Group alerts:

32.2% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Crossing Airlines Group N/A -260.82% -93.07% Energy Fuels 48.40% -14.55% -13.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Global Crossing Airlines Group and Energy Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 24.71, suggesting that its stock price is 2,371% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Energy Fuels’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Crossing Airlines Group $14.29 million 3.87 -$19.82 million ($0.38) -2.84 Energy Fuels $3.18 million 527.29 $1.54 million $0.02 535.00

Energy Fuels has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Crossing Airlines Group. Global Crossing Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Fuels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Energy Fuels beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah. It also holds interests in uranium and uranium/vanadium properties and projects in various stages of exploration, permitting, and evaluation located in Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.