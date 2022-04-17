Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 958,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $32.37.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 65,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.