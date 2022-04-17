Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Down 47.5% in March

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,710,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after buying an additional 140,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 259,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after buying an additional 39,751 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 915.7% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 159,037 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period.

Shares of MILN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,528. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04.

