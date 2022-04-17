Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Update

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.59. 248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFAS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,573,000.

