Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Update

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the March 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,407,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,125,462. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $23.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 110,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,268 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 82,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

