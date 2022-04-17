Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Update

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the March 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,407,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,125,462. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $23.15.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.
