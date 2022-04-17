Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 923,700 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the March 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,374,118.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,479.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 87.4% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 55.6% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,474,000 after acquiring an additional 50,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after acquiring an additional 67,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $65.39 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.95.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

