Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The stock has a market cap of $676.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,416.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $169,601.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,038 shares of company stock valued at $358,542 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 97.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

