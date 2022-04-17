Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 355 ($4.63).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRI. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.08) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

GRI opened at GBX 303.80 ($3.96) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 290.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 301.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. Grainger has a 1-year low of GBX 259.80 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 340 ($4.43). The company has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.87.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon sold 247,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.78), for a total transaction of £717,758.70 ($935,312.35).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

