Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) versus Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Critical Review

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) and Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Centennial Resource Development and Gran Tierra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development 0 6 4 0 2.40 Gran Tierra Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus price target of $9.30, indicating a potential downside of 1.12%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than Gran Tierra Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Gran Tierra Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development $1.03 billion 2.60 $138.18 million $0.42 22.38 Gran Tierra Energy $473.72 million 1.33 $42.48 million $0.12 14.33

Centennial Resource Development has higher revenue and earnings than Gran Tierra Energy. Gran Tierra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centennial Resource Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 5.56, indicating that its share price is 456% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gran Tierra Energy has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.1% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Gran Tierra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development 13.42% 7.83% 5.30% Gran Tierra Energy 8.97% 9.01% 1.84%

Summary

Centennial Resource Development beats Gran Tierra Energy on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it leased or acquired approximately 73,675 net acres; and owned 991 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

