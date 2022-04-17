Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPMT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 272,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 87.72%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.