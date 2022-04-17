Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Short Interest Down 31.3% in March

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price target (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GPL remained flat at $$0.23 during midday trading on Friday. 2,516,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Great Panther Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:GPL Get Rating ) (TSE:GPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPL. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,048,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,531,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,354 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 603,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 425,655 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

