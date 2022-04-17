Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Short Interest Down 31.3% in March

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
A number of research firms recently commented on GPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price target (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.00.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GPL remained flat at $$0.23 during midday trading on Friday. 2,516,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.73.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPL. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,048,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,531,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,354 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 603,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 425,655 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Panther Mining (GPL)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.