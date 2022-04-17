Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Receives $16.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GBNH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrook TMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Clarus Securities lowered their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBNH remained flat at $$2.87 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. Greenbrook TMS has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $13.89.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 189.28% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

