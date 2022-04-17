Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Receives $16.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrook TMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Clarus Securities reduced their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBNH. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

GBNH stock remained flat at $$2.87 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,927. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 189.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

