Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Short Interest Up 45.5% in March

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 752,300 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 517,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 306,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFF. StockNews.com began coverage on Griffon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Griffon by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 11.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GFF traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $18.54. 216,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,804. Griffon has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.26. Griffon had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

