Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $29.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $53,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 4,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $119,067.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,980 shares of company stock valued at $4,301,778 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 10.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 5.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 81,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 5.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GO stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 509,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.