Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $417.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $67,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $380,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth $338,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

GNTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

