Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBAB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2,580.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,116. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

