H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the March 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE HIGA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 39,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,970. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. H.I.G. Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $604,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,017,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after buying an additional 152,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 128,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 33,280 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

