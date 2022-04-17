Halliburton (HAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Halliburton to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HAL opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,308,408.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $633,794.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,372 shares of company stock valued at $11,381,782 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,864,729 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $88,386,000 after purchasing an additional 82,753 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,965,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $44,948,000 after purchasing an additional 199,230 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,369,602 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,261 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,267,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Halliburton by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 104,323 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

