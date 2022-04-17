Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Up 39.8% in March

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the March 15th total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 181.9 days.

Hardwoods Distribution stock remained flat at $$27.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HDIUF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.