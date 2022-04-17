Hasbro (HAS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hasbro to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Hasbro has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Hasbro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.