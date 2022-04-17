Hasbro (HAS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hasbro to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HAS stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Hasbro has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.13.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.
Hasbro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
