Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 6,570,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
HAS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.
About Hasbro (Get Rating)
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
