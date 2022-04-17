Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKZ. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $19,186,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,964,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,085,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,845,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hawks Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Friday. 6,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,781. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72. Hawks Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

Hawks Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

