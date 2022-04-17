Head-To-Head Analysis: Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) versus MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Rating) and MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bioqual and MaxCyte’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioqual $57.68 million 1.40 $6.33 million $6.28 14.33 MaxCyte $33.89 million 16.80 -$19.08 million N/A N/A

Bioqual has higher revenue and earnings than MaxCyte.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.9% of MaxCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bioqual shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of MaxCyte shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bioqual and MaxCyte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioqual 0 0 0 0 N/A MaxCyte 0 0 5 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Bioqual and MaxCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioqual 9.38% N/A N/A MaxCyte -56.30% -11.11% -10.18%

Summary

Bioqual beats MaxCyte on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bioqual Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bioqual, Inc. provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer. Its services also include sample processing, virus stock generation, quantitation of infectious virus, virus neutralization assays, hemagglutination inhibition assay, quantitative PCR, antigen and antibody ELISA detection assays, flow cytometry, lymphocyte proliferation, and other cell-based assays. In addition, the company provides animal research model related services. Bioqual, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

MaxCyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc. operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its products include MaxCyte ATx, an electroporation platform for small to medium scale transfection; MaxCyte STx, a scalable electroporation technology for high yield transient expression of complex proteins, vaccines, and biologics; MaxCyte VLx, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GTx, a clinically validated and scalable electroporation technology for complex cellular engineering. The company also provides ExPERT Pas that allows for seamless scale-up to bioreactor volumes for protein, antibody, VLP, and virus production; processing assembly supporting products, including electroporation buffers, and processing assembly workflow and loading racks; and cGMP PAs that offers the scales and quality assurance required for clinical research and production in GMP clean-room facilities. It has a clinical and commercial license agreement with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

