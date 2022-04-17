Head-To-Head Analysis: MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) & E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.44, indicating that its share price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MGT Capital Investments and E2open Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A E2open Parent 0 1 3 0 2.75

E2open Parent has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.70%. Given E2open Parent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and E2open Parent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $880,000.00 12.42 -$1.54 million N/A N/A E2open Parent $330.01 million 7.35 -$37.13 million N/A N/A

MGT Capital Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than E2open Parent.

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -174.29% -209.82% -57.07% E2open Parent -52.64% -3.84% -2.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

E2open Parent beats MGT Capital Investments on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGT Capital Investments, Inc., a cryptocurrency mining company, mines and sells bitcoins. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

E2open Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

