Head-To-Head Comparison: Ouster (NYSE:OUST) versus Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT)

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) and Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ouster and Reelcause’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ouster $33.58 million 20.79 -$93.98 million ($0.84) -4.81 Reelcause N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Reelcause has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ouster.

Profitability

This table compares Ouster and Reelcause’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ouster -279.89% -38.56% -32.59% Reelcause N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of Ouster shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ouster and Reelcause, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ouster 0 0 5 0 3.00 Reelcause 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ouster presently has a consensus target price of $12.80, indicating a potential upside of 216.83%. Given Ouster’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than Reelcause.

Risk & Volatility

Ouster has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reelcause has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ouster beats Reelcause on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ouster (Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

About Reelcause (Get Rating)

Reelcause, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of renewable energy products. Its products include general industrial machinery and equipment. The firm focuses on commercializing patented technology related to new renewable energy projects. Its patents are used for a product that produces energy using water. The company was founded by Jian Liang Shi in 1990 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

