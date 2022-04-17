Head to Head Contrast: Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) vs. MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP – Get Rating) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexaria Bioscience -1,046.77% -157.62% -148.09% MP Materials 40.68% 15.65% 7.99%

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and MP Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexaria Bioscience $380,000.00 0.00 -$4.09 million N/A N/A MP Materials $331.95 million 26.24 $135.04 million $0.73 67.22

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Lexaria Bioscience.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lexaria Bioscience and MP Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A MP Materials 0 0 7 0 3.00

MP Materials has a consensus price target of $46.83, suggesting a potential downside of 4.56%.

Summary

MP Materials beats Lexaria Bioscience on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexaria Bioscience (Get Rating)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

About MP Materials (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

