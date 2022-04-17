Head-To-Head Contrast: Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) and Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) and Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rigetti Computing and Marriott Vacations Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 0 0 0 N/A Marriott Vacations Worldwide 0 0 4 0 3.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus target price of $204.75, indicating a potential upside of 34.66%. Given Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marriott Vacations Worldwide is more favorable than Rigetti Computing.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing N/A N/A N/A Marriott Vacations Worldwide 1.26% 6.47% 1.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A Marriott Vacations Worldwide $3.89 billion 1.64 $49.00 million $1.09 139.50

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Summary

Marriott Vacations Worldwide beats Rigetti Computing on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigetti Computing (Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands. The Exchange and Third-Party Management segment comprises exchange networks and membership programs, as well as management of resorts and lodging properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

