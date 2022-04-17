Head-To-Head Review: Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) versus Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Anika Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $101.47 million 14.97 -$49.81 million ($1.44) -30.22 Anika Therapeutics $147.79 million 2.27 $4.13 million $0.29 79.97

Anika Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anika Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Anika Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -49.09% -54.63% -30.19% Anika Therapeutics 2.80% -0.11% -0.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Silk Road Medical and Anika Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 0 2 3 0 2.60 Anika Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00

Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus target price of $50.80, indicating a potential upside of 16.75%. Anika Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.42%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats Silk Road Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. Its OA pain management product family consists of Monovisc, Orthovisc, Cingal, and Hyvisc that are indicated to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions; and joint preservation and restoration product family comprise a portfolio of approximately 150 bone preserving joint technology products, a line of sports medicine soft tissue repair solutions, and orthopedic regenerative solutions products. The company's non-orthopedic product family include HA-based products for non-orthopedic applications, including adhesion barrier products, advanced wound care products, ophthalmic products, and ear, nose, and throat products. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

