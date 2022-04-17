Head-To-Head Review: Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) versus Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital One Financial and Old National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $32.03 billion 1.70 $12.39 billion $26.84 4.94 Old National Bancorp $852.87 million 2.98 $277.54 million $1.67 9.17

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Old National Bancorp. Capital One Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Capital One Financial and Old National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 0 7 14 0 2.67 Old National Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Capital One Financial currently has a consensus target price of $178.87, indicating a potential upside of 34.90%. Old National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.17%. Given Old National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Capital One Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Capital One Financial and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial 38.68% 19.77% 2.90% Old National Bancorp 32.54% 9.55% 1.20%

Volatility & Risk

Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Capital One Financial pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old National Bancorp pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital One Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Old National Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafÃ©s, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Old National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. The company also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, health savings, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a total of 162 banking centers located primarily in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

