Head to Head Review: Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH)

Progenity and MDxHealth are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Progenity and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenity -966.23% N/A -127.45% MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Progenity and MDxHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenity $1.25 million 147.30 -$247.41 million ($2.81) -0.36 MDxHealth $22.24 million 4.18 N/A N/A N/A

MDxHealth has higher revenue and earnings than Progenity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.5% of Progenity shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.4% of Progenity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Progenity and MDxHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenity 1 3 2 0 2.17 MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

Progenity currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 300.00%. MDxHealth has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.08%. Given Progenity’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Progenity is more favorable than MDxHealth.

Summary

MDxHealth beats Progenity on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progenity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progenity, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome. The company also provides Resura, a noninvasive prenatal test for families at risk for rare single gene disorders; and Preecludia, a preeclampsia rule-out test. In addition, it offers anatomic and molecular pathology tests, and COVID-19 PCR testing services, as well as test products that includes chromosomal microarray for pregnancy loss, which evaluates the genetic cause of miscarriage; maternal serum screening for chromosomal disorders; and preimplantation genetic testing for use with artificial reproductive technologies. Further, the company develops therapeutic solutions for gastrointestinal-related disorders, such as PGN-001, PGN-300, PGN-600, and PGN-OB2. It also owns and operates laboratory. Progenity, Inc. was formerly known as Ascendant MDX, Inc. and changed its name to Progenity, Inc. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

MDxHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Italy, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients. Its tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic, and other molecular technologies, as well as assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The company's product pipeline includes tests for bladder, kidney, and other urologic cancers. Its products include ConfirmMDx, a tissue test for prostate cancer; and SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

