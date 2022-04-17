Head to Head Survey: Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) and Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.5% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Avidbank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Bank of Montreal has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidbank has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Montreal and Avidbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Montreal 26.09% 17.71% 0.94% Avidbank 20.37% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bank of Montreal and Avidbank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Montreal 0 2 10 0 2.83 Avidbank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus price target of $161.25, indicating a potential upside of 42.03%. Avidbank has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.59%. Given Bank of Montreal’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bank of Montreal is more favorable than Avidbank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of Montreal and Avidbank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Montreal $26.06 billion 2.93 $6.17 billion $10.36 10.96 Avidbank $60.20 million 2.65 $12.26 million $2.03 12.58

Bank of Montreal has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank. Bank of Montreal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avidbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats Avidbank on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers. It also offers investment and wealth advisory services; digital investing services; financial services and solutions; and investment management, and trust and custody services. In addition, the company provides life insurance, accident and sickness insurance, and annuity products; creditor and travel insurance to bank customers; and reinsurance solutions. Further, it offers client's debt and equity capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication, and treasury management; strategic advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, and recapitalizations, as well as valuation and fairness opinions; and trade finance, risk mitigation, and other operating services. Additionally, the company provides research and access to markets for institutional, corporate, and retail clients; trading solutions that include debt, foreign exchange, interest rate, credit, equity, securitization and commodities; new product development and origination services, as well as risk management advice and services to hedge against fluctuations; and funding and liquidity management services to its clients. It operates through approximately 900 bank branches and 3,300 automated banking machines in Canada and the United States. Bank of Montreal was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Avidbank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking comprises working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending, such as permanent loans and bridge financing products. In addition, it offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC – real estate secured loans. Further, the company provides various financing solutions, such as structured finance, venture lending, asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. Additionally, it offers various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and notary services, as well as online and mobile banking. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Bank Holding Co. and changed its name to Avidbank Holdings, Inc. in August 2011. Avidbank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

