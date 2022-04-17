Head to Head Survey: InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) & Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) and Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InfuSystem and Antares Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem $102.38 million 1.70 $1.42 million $0.07 121.00 Antares Pharma $183.98 million 5.14 $46.29 million $0.27 20.59

Antares Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than InfuSystem. Antares Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InfuSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for InfuSystem and Antares Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InfuSystem 0 0 0 0 N/A Antares Pharma 0 5 0 0 2.00

Antares Pharma has a consensus price target of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 0.72%. Given Antares Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Antares Pharma is more favorable than InfuSystem.

Risk & Volatility

InfuSystem has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antares Pharma has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InfuSystem and Antares Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem 1.39% 3.11% 1.50% Antares Pharma 25.16% 12.33% 7.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of InfuSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of InfuSystem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats InfuSystem on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

InfuSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics. The Durable Medical Equipment segment is involved in the rental, sale or leasing of pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps to oncology practices, hospitals, and other clinical settings. The company was founded in August 2005 and headquartered in Rochester Hills, MI.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems. The company's injection products include XYOSTED for subcutaneous administration of testosterone replacement therapy in adult males; OTREXUP a subcutaneous methotrexate injection indicated for adults with severe active rheumatoid arthritis, children with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, and adults with severe recalcitrant psoriasis; and NOCDURNA sublingual tablets indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least two times per night to urinate. Its injection products also comprise generic Epinephrine Injection USP products indicated for emergency treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis in adults and certain pediatric patients; Sumatriptan Injection USP indicated for the acute treatment of migraine headaches and cluster headache in adults; and Makena subcutaneous auto-injector drug-device combination product indicated to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women, as well as Teriparatide injection used for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men at increased risk of fracture, and glucocorticoid induced osteoporosis in men and women. In addition, the company develops disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; QuickShot auto-injectors; TLANDO to treat deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone in adult males; and drug/device products for urologic oncology, immunology, and endocrinology. The company has strategic alliances and partnerships with Pfizer Inc., Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd, and AMAG. Antares Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

